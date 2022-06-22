COCKE COUNTY—Deputy Zachary Magouirk was running a radar check on Wilton Springs Road when he observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. As he attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, it increased to a high rate of speed at which time Magouirk initiated his blue lights and sirens, which the driver allegedly ignored.
The vehicle came to the intersection of Wilton Springs Road and Cosby Highway at which time the driver failed to stop at the stop sign before turning left onto Cosby Highway. The driver continued to ignore the lights and sirens and fled south on Cosby Highway reaching speeds of up to 130 mph. The driver did slow the vehicle back down to around 25 miles per hour for several miles before coming to a stop on Cosby Highway just after Jones Cove Road.
The driver, Ashten Henderson, was taken into custody at that time. It was confirmed through central dispatch that Henderson’s license was revoked out of South Carolina. During a search of the vehicle a red fluid that smelled of an alcoholic beverage was located in a cup holder beside of the driver’s seat along with a Yeti cooler that contained several unopened cans of Michelob Ultra.
Henderson was taken to the County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Evading Arrest, Speeding, Open Container Law, Failure to Maintain Lane and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device.
