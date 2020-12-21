NEWPORT—The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Cocke County, and local law enforcement officers were some of the first to receive the miracle immunization.
The Cocke County Health Department received their first shipment of vaccines on Monday and immediately started the vaccination process.
Members of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office were some of the first to roll up their sleeves to be vaccinated.
Wendy Ford, Nursing Supervisor with the County Health Department, said 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were sent in the first shipment.
Ford said 10 volunteers received the vaccine on Monday, and more followed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Counties across the state are currently in the tier 1a1 phase of the vaccine process.
That tier focuses on providing vaccines to first responders with direct public exposure, hospitals/free-standing emergency department staff, home care staff, COVID-19 mass testing site staff, student health providers, as well as staff and residents of long term care facilities.
Ford said Newport Medical Center will receive their own shipment for nurses and doctors. Long term care workers can receive vaccinations through Walgreens and CVS.
State data shows there are an estimated 450,000 individuals in tier 1a1.
All other health care workers are expected to receive the vaccination in tier 1a2.
Individuals with high-risk comorbidities will follow in tier 1b. Data shows an estimate of 1.2 million across the state would be eligible to receive the vaccine in that phase of the process.
Plans call for critical infrastructure workers, school and childcare staff, moderate-risk comorbidities, congregate care and corrections to receive the vaccine in phase two.
Phase three will follow with young adults, children and industry workers. All others that have not received a vaccine by that point in the process would receive one in phase four.
When vaccines are available to the public, Ford said the health department would provide them clinic style at a specified location.
“We will have a vaccine clinic when general population vaccines are available. We had a flu vaccine pod (point of dispensing) this fall and will hopefully have something similar for the COVID vaccine,” Ford said.
“Supplies of the vaccine are limited during this first phase so we will have to take things slowly. When they are readily available to the public it will depend on the supply and demand in terms of how fast or slow the vaccination process will go.”
The vaccine will require two doses according to the TN Department of Health (TDH).
At the time of your first injection you will receive a card with the date of the first dose, the name/manufacturer of the vaccine you just received and the date on which you should receive your second dose.
The second dose must be from the same product name/manufacturer as your first dose.
Individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past may choose to delay getting the vaccine if they have tested positive in the last 90 days.
The Health Department wants to let everyone know that the vaccine is safe, and completely voluntary. The vaccine has already been given to tens of thousands of volunteers.
No vaccine currently provided in the United States contains the virus, so there is no possibility of the vaccine infecting someone with the COVID-19 virus, according to the department.
Some who receive the vaccine will develop arm soreness or redness, fever, headache, chills and fatigue. These symptoms typically go away within a day or two.
In terms of immunity, the department said that trials showed the vaccine to be 95% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19 after seven days from receiving the second dose of the vaccine.
Wearing masks and following social distance guidelines is still encouraged while individuals are awaiting their second dose.
TDH is currently working to ensure that the vaccine is allocated and distributed to priority populations.
Look for more information on vaccine availability in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk, as well as online at www.newportplaintalk.com.
A draft of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can be found at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf.
