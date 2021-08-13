NEWPORT—Newport Police were dispatched to Seahorn Drive around 8:25 p.m. Thursday evening in reference to a male with a gunshot wound.
Patrolman Paul Weber arrived on scene and reported hearing someone screaming, “He shot himself.”
Weber made contact with the victim, 81-year-old Robert Bishop, who was face down in the front yard of 300 Seahorn Drive. Weber’s report states that he placed Bishop on his back to render aid, and saw what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his stomach near the center of his abdomen.
Weber held a shirt over the wound to prevent further blood loss. He reported that Bishop had a pulse, but was not responsive to questioning. Bishop was able to squeeze Weber’s hand when asked to do so and was able to open his eyes.
Bishop was transported to Newport Medical Center, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
Weber located a Beretta 9mm pistol on a picnic table that was near Bishop. There was a dog that appeared to have been shot in the yard as well.
Weber spoke to Bishop’s neighbor who stated she heard two loud pops that sounded like fireworks. The neighbor went to Bishop’s yard where she found him and the dog on the ground bleeding.
Bishop’s wife told Weber she was in the bathroom taking a shower when she heard two loud noises coming from outside. When she went outside she observed Bishop sitting in a lawn chair and he “appeared to be having a seizure.”
According to the report, when she asked her husband what was wrong he fell from the chair and landed on the ground.
All individuals that were interviewed stated the firearm was on top of the picnic table when they observed Bishop on the ground.
The dog that was shot at the scene was also identified as Bishop’s.
The incident is currently under investigation by detectives with the Newport Police Department.
