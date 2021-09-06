To mark National Workforce Development Month, Tennessee is continuing a hiring momentum across the state that is putting Tennesseans back into the workforce. Keep TN Working Week will take place September 13 – 17 to highlight the numerous employers in the state actively searching for new employees.
Keep TN Working Week will include nearly two dozen job fairs in areas across each grand division of the state. These events will help to connect Tennesseans with the skills and opportunities necessary to secure meaningful employment. Nearly 100 job fairs are scheduled across Tennessee throughout September.
Job seekers can find more information about the job fairs taking place during Keep TN Working Week and other events at www.TN.gov/workforce/events.
