Ole Smoky Distillery presented a check for $50,000 Wednesday in Newport to Cocke County Family Resource Center. Pictured from left to right: Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, Ole Smoky Distillery Director of Operations Jamie Chen, Cocke County Family Resource Director Diana Samples, Ole Smoky Distillery Development Director Michael McCarter, Cocke County Schools Student Support Supervisor Bryan Douglas, Director of Cocke County Schools Manney Moore and Ole Smoky Regional Marketing Director Michael Simonis.
NEWPORT — For the second consecutive year, Ole Smoky Distillery has made a substantial holiday donation that will benefit Cocke County kids in need.
In a check presentation Wednesday in Newport attended by Ole Smoky Distillery representatives, Cocke County school officials, Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and several members of the media, the company donated $50,000 to Cocke County Resource Center, matching the amount of its 2021 donation.
Ole Smoky Distillery’s Michael McCarter said the donation came from money that was collected throughout the holiday season and via its Black Friday sales and donations.
“We know it’s going to a good cause for Cocke County,” McCarter said. “Last year we were fortunate enough to present them a check for $50,000 and we are happy we are able to that again here in Cocke County.”
Accepting the donation was Cocke County Family Resource Director Diana Samples, who said it relies solely on contributions.
“A lot of people think Family Resource already has allotted amounts to help students and their families, but we don’t,” Samples said. “We strictly go on donations. Any donation I get, whether it’s shoes that are almost new but have been outgrown, I will take that. Clothing, anything. If I don’t have it in my office I will go and purchase it. I am very grateful for this contribution.”
Now in her fifth year as director, Samples, who was born and raised in Newport and worked in nursing her whole life, said she never realized “how bad these kids have it. It would break your heart.”
Samples said the Family Resource Center served over 450 students in the past year, some on numerous occasions. “It’s probably in the thousands the different services we have offered,” she said.
“We identify the needs the student has and whatever need that is, I try to find resources for them,” Samples said. “If a child is not learning, coming to school hungry or their parents have gotten into a fight the night before and they didn’t sleep well, then I have gone from helping to pay an apartment rent to paying for an alarm clock for students. You never know from day to day what the need may be.”
McCarter said the donation by Ole Smoky Distillery, the second-largest employer in Cocke County with over 400 employees at its Newport warehouse, was a matter of helping the community that has supported Ole Smoky.
“It’s extremely important for us,” he said. “We want to give back to the community that’s been so good to us.”
The company, started in 2010, has grown to over 1,000 employees with three distilleries in Sevier County (it also made a contribution to a Sevier County organization) and one in Nashville. It now sells its products in all 50 states and 61 countries.
For those also interested in helping the Family Resource Center, donations are always welcome and volunteers are needed on a regular basis. If you would like to donate or offer assistance to the Family Resource Center, contact Diana Samples by email at samplesd@cocke.k12.tn.us.
