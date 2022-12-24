Ole Smoky Distillery donation

Ole Smoky Distillery presented a check for $50,000 Wednesday in Newport to Cocke County Family Resource Center. Pictured from left to right: Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, Ole Smoky Distillery Director of Operations Jamie Chen, Cocke County Family Resource Director Diana Samples, Ole Smoky Distillery Development Director Michael McCarter, Cocke County Schools Student Support Supervisor Bryan Douglas, Director of Cocke County Schools Manney Moore and Ole Smoky Regional Marketing Director Michael Simonis.

 PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG

NEWPORT — For the second consecutive year, Ole Smoky Distillery has made a substantial holiday donation that will benefit Cocke County kids in need.

In a check presentation Wednesday in Newport attended by Ole Smoky Distillery representatives, Cocke County school officials, Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and several members of the media, the company donated $50,000 to Cocke County Resource Center, matching the amount of its 2021 donation.

