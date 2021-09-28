NEWPORT—The Cocke County Courthouse will close at 1 p.m. on Friday October 1, 2021 due to the Newport Harvest Street Festival. Vendors will be in the area setting up for this weekend’s event around the courthouse property.
The move to close the courthouse was made due to limited access to the building during this time.
All offices will be closed on Saturday, October 2 as well. The courthouse and all offices will open back up on Monday, October 4.
