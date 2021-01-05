NEWPORT—One person has died following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Newport Police officials identified the victim as Richard M. Pearsall, 54, Newport.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of West Highway 25/70 near Greystone Way, concerning a two-car accident just before 11:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Terry Shoup, 64, Newport, who said he was traveling westbound on West Highway 25/70 when he attempted to make a left turn at the 800 block of the highway.
At that time, a 2008 Harley-Davison operated by Pearsall along with passenger, Tasha Naillon, 30, were traveling east when Pearsall crashed into Shoup’s 2015 Toyota Tacoma.
Shoup reported that he never saw the motorcycle.
Pearsall was killed on impact. Naillon was thrown from the motorcycle. She sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to UT Medical Center.
Shoup complained of chest pain after the crash and was treated at the Newport Medical Center.
No charges were filed.
