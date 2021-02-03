NEWPORT—Recreation Department Board members met Monday evening for their regularly scheduled February session.
Jeff Gentry was appointed to serve as chairman of the board during the meeting.
The move was made as the term of current board chair, Butch Phillips, is set to expire.
County Legislative Body members will appoint a new board member during their February meeting.
Jason Martin was reappointed vice chair of the board, and Jan Brooks to the position of secretary.
Board members received updates on several matters from Recreation Director Scott Thornton.
Thornton told the board he has hired two part-time workers to assist with the department’s basketball games.
The capacity of those games continues to be capped at 33% due to COVID-19 concerns.
Several discussions have been had concerning the funds collected through the concession stands at basketball games.
Thornton told the board that each location can keep the money they collect, but they must provide an invoice from each game. This must be done to stay in compliance with the state auditor.
Multiple schools across the county are used to host recreation games.
If an invoice is not provided then the location may be prohibited from hosting games.
Spring sports are just around the corner, and Thornton said signups will begin on March 1.
Parents can pick up a spring sports application at the recreation department, or complete the form online at cockecounty.recdesk.com.
Budget season is coming for the county and Thornton is currently preparing a draft for the board to review.
Board members will receive the draft later this month to discuss at their March meeting.
