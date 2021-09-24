NEWPORT—Everything we know about moonshiners and moonshining history is wrong. That’s one of the themes of the Center for Cultural Preservation’s new documentary film on regional moonshine history, “The Spirits Still Move Them.”
David Weintraub, award-winning director/producer of forty history films interviews nearly three dozen moonshiners and their families in Western North Carolina, East Tennessee and the Dark Corner of South Carolina to tell a story about moonshine history that’s never been relayed before.
According to Weintraub, “The myth that all moonshiners are violent, lazy, drunk criminals hiding in the woods wearing long beards and longer arrest records has been recounted by the media for over 100 years. In reality, liquor production was hard, backbreaking work that only the most entrepreneurial farmers conducted, which they did in order to survive difficult circumstances and put food on the table. It’s a fascinating story and far more interesting than the myths and distortions we’ve heard.”
The film digs deep into Southern Appalachian history exposing the stereotypes and fabrications about mountaineers that have been fodder for movies and cable television programs for generations from the Beverly Hillbillies to the Moonshiner Show.
Says Cody Bradford, fifth generation moonshiner and owner of Howling Moon Distillery in Asheville, “People think all moonshiners were outlaws but it was the federal government that enacted an excise tax after the Civil War that poor farmers had to bear. It was either starve or make liquor and it’s not difficult to understand which one they chose.”
Also featured in the film are some of the infamous Cosby, Tennessee moonshiners and their families who distilled liquor despite the threats of a jail sentence and the difficulties making moonshine in the rugged mountains in order to put food on the table during hard times.
The new film will have its Tennessee premiere at the Newport Cinema 4 in Newport on Saturday, October 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door before the showing. The Cinema is located at 424 Heritage Blvd, Newport and their telephone is (423) 625-9191.
A special DVD offer is available to East Tennessee residents. Purchase the DVD in advance and get $5 off the $20 price from the Center for Cultural Preservation online at SaveCulture.org and pick it up at the Newport Cinema on the day of the show.
This film is made possible by Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership, the Community Foundation of Henderson County and North Carolina Humanities.
The Center for Cultural Preservation is a cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to working for mountain heritage continuity through oral history, documentary film, education and public programs.
For more information about the Center contact them at (828) 692-8062 or www.saveculture.org
