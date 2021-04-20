NEWPORT—The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place on April 24, 2021. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Food City (East) located at 416 Eastern Plaza Center in Newport.
The Newport Police Department along with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are excited to partner with Food City. Law enforcement will be on hand to accept any unwanted prescription medications. This initiative provides a secure and convenient way for the community to drop off any prescription medication.
“Spring is a great time for cleaning, we encourage you to open up your medication cabinet and pull out any expired, unused, or unwanted medications and drop them off during the event,” said Chief of Police Maurice Shults.
According to the DEA, the last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collected a record number of unwanted medications, and law enforcement hopes to continue that trend for the upcoming year.
If are unable to drop off your medications during the event you can always drop off your unwanted medications at the Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Courthouse during office hours.
