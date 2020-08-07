NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild is excited to announce plans to proceed with their fall musical and winter children’s production.
“We know things are a little up in the air right now because of the pandemic, but we also know that people need something to look forward to,” said Guild President Dr. Clay Blazer.
The fall musical will be The Sound of Music in honor of the Guild’s Thirtieth Anniversary. The Sound of Music was first performed by the Guild in 1990. (Oklahoma!, performed the previous year, was sponsored by the Newport Businesswomen’s Club.)
Jerry Maloy will be directing The Sound of Music and the performances are scheduled for November 5-8.
On December 4-5, students in grades 1-8 will perform A Charlie Brown Christmas, directed by Hillery Griffin.
Guidelines for social distancing will be taken into consideration for the audience for both productions.
Auditions for both shows will begin August 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the CCHS Auditorium.
Auditions will continue August 10 and August 11 at 6 p.m.
Those auditioning should prepare no more than 16 measures of a song to sing and be prepared to read from a provided script.
In consideration of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the Guild is asking everyone coming to auditions to park behind the school and use the stage door.
They are also asking everyone to wear a mask, which they will remove when on stage for their audition.
Participants will check-in at the door, complete an audition form, and then be seated in the audience until they are called for their turn.
If you have additional questions, you may contact the Guild through various social media outlets including Facebook and Instagram or their website www.newporttheatreguild.com.
The Guild is also seeking people who are interested in helping with all areas of production including set construction, costuming, and marketing.
If you or your business would like to become a Patron of the Guild, you can also find more information about financial support on the webpage.
