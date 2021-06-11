NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their June meeting on Tuesday, June 8. At the meeting, Mayor Roland Dykes, III proclaimed June 15, 2021 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The meeting proceeded with City Administrator James Finchum’s communication to the Board. Finchum shared that all of the city’s employees are back to full strength in regards to COVID.
He also shared that many employees were concerned about mask protocols in the future, and Finchum stated that he intended to comply with CDC guidelines that allow vaccinated employees to work without masks but still require non-vaccinated employees to wear them.
He expounded on the idea, stating that it is not a violation of HIPAA regulations to require proof of vaccination in regards to mask rules.
“It has been ruled at a level much higher than me, that it is not covered by HIPAA… Public entities cannot require vaccination [for employment] unless it’s a publically run hospital, but we can legally make them show proof of vaccination [to be able to work without a mask], and I would like to do that,” Finchum said. “I spoke with the mayor about this and we agree. The honor system is great as long as everybody is honorable. Sadly, everybody’s not honorable.”
Finchum continued his communication by announcing the city’s second Litter Pick-up Event on June 12.
Following Finchum’s report, Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt took a moment to thank the local police and fire departments for their work to coordinate the passage of the Rolling Thunder Ride through Newport.
Two positions on the Newport Utility Board were up for reappointment. Chairman Craig Wild was reappointed unanimously. The other seat in question was that of Willie Green.
Alderman Steve Smith motioned to appoint Chris Edmonds, the Business and Industry Coordinator at TCAT Morristown. Alderman Mike Hansel seconded the motion, and the appointment passed unanimously.
The board approved second readings of four ordinances, including the 2021-22 budget, a rezoning of property at 644 East Broadway from residential to commercial, and amendments to the 2020-21 budgets for the city and for Newport Grammar School.
The board approved the hiring of Noah Carson to fill an opening at the Newport Fire Department, which opened when an employee was terminated at last month’s meeting.
The final scheduled item was the consideration of a concert on the Riverwalk on the evening of Saturday, August 7, which was approved unanimously.
Two members of the 3 Point Booster Club for the Cocke County High School basketball teams addressed the board to request permission for a rubber duck race on the Pigeon River.
The ducks would be sold at Rhythm on the River concerts to benefit the CCHS basketball teams, and would be released from the Eastport bridge on the morning of August 7 and collected at the Riverwalk.
The board approved the race and advised that the boosters coordinate with the police chief for safety reasons.
With all items resolved, Mayor Roland Dykes adjourned the meeting at 6:06 p.m.
