TOWNSEND—Officials of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP) have implemented vehicle-free Wednesdays around the Cades Cove loop starting June 17, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020. The study is due to the disruption of visitor services during the vehicle-free periods, which was previously implemented for the mornings of Wednesday and Saturday during the summer.
Allowing use of the Cades Cove area throughout each Wednesday, parking should be more available with fewer impacts to the campground, picnic area, and concession operations. By eliminating Saturday morning closures, more motorists will have access to the Cades Cove area. Along with the services and scenic driving on what is traditionally the busiest day of the week for travel in the area.
In addition, park staff and volunteers will be able to better support visitor programs on Wednesdays and Saturdays instead of devoting all personnel to traffic management and parking.
Over the last 25 years, the GSMNP has collected data on visitor usage during vehicle-free periods and has seen a
significant increase in cycling or walking along the roadway during the 3-hour closure period. The increase in visitors created several challenges, including congestion, lack of parking, and disruption in campground and picnic area operations.
“Allowing visitors the opportunity to enjoy the park without traffic congestion will give everyone a better experience. It provides visitors to have more time in the outdoors than in a stationary vehicle,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell.
In March 2020, the park officials of the public planning process received feedback from visitors of 37 states. Of the responses, the majority of visitors favored the trial change to restrict vehicles in the Cades Cove area on Wednesdays. By closing the roadway for the entire day, bicyclists and pedestrians will have over 12 hours of daylight to use the Loop Road without vehicles.
The results of the pilot study will be evaluated by park management to inform future planning. Vehicle access will reconvene to seven days a week, starting
Oct. through April. Mobility-assisted devices are welcomed during vehicle-free days on the Cades Cove Loop Road for individuals with disabilities. If visitors need accommodations to access Cades Cove on designated vehicle-free days safely, they should call 865-448-4105 for more information in advance of their visit.
Cades Cove, a 2,000-acre valley surrounded by scenic mountains, provides one of the most popular destinations in the park with over 2 million visitors a year. Visitors enjoy the area along an 11-mile, one-way loop road that passes through a historic landscape dotted by cabins, churches, and a grist mill. Visitors are drawn to Cades Cove to view wildlife, access hiking, equestrian trails, photography, attending ranger programs, and riding bicycles. To learn more, please visit nps.gov/grsm
