Senior Center Administrator Carlene Robinson shows the room in the historic Tanner Building that is being converted into a museum space. The Tanner Preservation Society asks the public for relics of the past for display in the museum space.
NEWPORT—A room in the Tanner Building is being converted into a museum, and directors are looking for early pieces of Tanner School memorabilia for new exhibits.
The historic Tanner Building is the site of a former Rosenwald School. It was one of more than 5,000 Black and African-American schools, shops and teacher homes built during segregation.
The need arose from the chronic underfunding of public education for African-American children in the South, as Black people had been discriminated against at the turn of the century and excluded from the political system.
Now, the Tanner Preservation Alliance, and Senior Center Director Carlene Robinson, are searching for examples of life at the school from that time period.
They are looking for pictures, records, annuals or yearbooks, shirts, commencement programs or papers from other events. Diplomas and rosters, for example, would be helpful to the alliance.
Robinson said she thinks there could also be basketball trophies and uniforms, or football, both of which were strong programs during the school's history.
Readers with access to these materials are encouraged to reach out to _____.
