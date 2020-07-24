NEWPORT—Early Voting continues for one more week for the August Primary and County General Election.
Early Voting in Cocke County has been relocated to 137 Western Plaza Way (near Tractor Supply Co. and Food City West) for the remainder of 2020.
Remaining hours are Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Monday through Thursday July 27 through July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 31 open late from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last day Saturday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.
All registered Cocke County voters may choose to vote early at the Early Voting Site. Hand sanitizer and never-used ink pens are available for each voter. Over 1,100 people had voted so far at the Early Voting Site through noon on Friday.
Last Chance to Request an Absentee Ballot for August Election
Absentee by-mail ballot applications need to be turned in now.
All applications to vote absentee by-mail must be completed and returned to the election commission office by Thursday, July 30, but the election commission encourages those who intend to apply to vote by-mail to download a form online at CockeCountyElection.org or GoVoteTN.com, complete and sign the form, and submit it as soon as possible.
Completed absentee by-mail request forms may be hand-delivered to the election commission office or mailed, faxed, or emailed to the election commission office.
A voter may also call the election commission office and request the election commission send them an application to vote by-mail, but realize that the completed form must arrive in the election office by July 30.
Once a voter receives a by-mail ballot from the election commission, the voter must return the ballot by-mail. Ballots must be returned by-mail by close of polls on August 6, 2020.
Election Day for the Federal and State Primary and County General Election is Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all precincts in Cocke County.
See a sample ballot online at CockeCountyElection.org or taped to the window at the Early Voting Site. The election sample ballot will be published in The Newport Plain Talk for the second time on Tuesday, July 28.
