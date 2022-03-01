After being awarded a significant scholarship, a senior student from Cocke County High School will be attending one of the top universities in the country, beginning this fall.
17-year-old Destiny Jenkins has been awarded the Questbridge National College Match Scholarship for the University of Chicago, where she will major in Global Studies, minoring in Human Rights.
Questbridge is a nonprofit based in Palo Alto, California. Since 1994, the organization has connected exceptional, low-income high school students with top colleges.
Through the scholarship, and through recognition of her discipline and hard work, Jenkins will be joining the same prestigious school that has turned out 94 Nobel laureates, including Milton Friedman, Charles Huggins, and Albert A. Michelson, who measured the speed of light in 1907, becoming the first American to win the Nobel Prize.
