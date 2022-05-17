NEWPORT—Cocke County Director of Schools Manney Moore and Assistant Director Casey Kelley expressed their frustrations with state legislators’ handling of SRO grant funding during the Cocke County Board of Education's (BOE) May meeting last Thursday.
Director Moore introduced his frustrations with the confusion, and Kelly expounded on the issue, sharing that the district receives $106,000 per year from the SAVE Act and they normally receive $245,000 from the state’s SRO Grant.
“There’s a difference between the SRO Grant and the SAVE Act. Our legislators, like Mr. Moore said, do not know the difference between those two, so when they’re allocating this new funding formula and they roll it all in there, it didn’t roll,” Kelly explained.
“So we received word on Monday, after we’ve already got our budget finished, after we’ve already budgeted $245,000 in revenue that we should be receiving, that it’s going to be cut $145,000. That’s $145,000 in revenue that we’ve got to find in cooperation and conjunction with the CLB (County Legislative Body) and the Sheriff’s Department, and we will, because we are not going to not have School Resource Officers… The disappointment at our level in Nashville’s response is… we’re not happy with it.”
Also at the meeting, CCHS student Lily Asbury spoke to the board regarding her concerns with the current class ranking systems in place at Cocke County and Cosby High Schools. Her concerns were two-fold. First, the use of a weighted GPA for ranking places more value on Dual-Enrollment (DE) and Advanced Placement (AP) classes, meaning students are incentivized to take as many DE and AP classes as possible.
The student who builds a plan to take as many classes as possible has more grade points available to earn. Asbury and several of her teachers worry that this approach “game-ifies” the high school experience and places more value on earning grade points than on learning the subject matter.
“The class ranking system doesn’t inspire any sort of learning for the sake of learning or curiosity. It pits students against each other for a top rank, making the objective to win instead of to learn,” Asbury said.
Her second concern with the emphasis on DE and AP classes is that those valuable grade points have real-life monetary costs associated with them. In a county with a 35.7% child poverty rate as of January 2021, Asbury argued that some students, no matter how brilliant or talented, simply can’t afford to take enough DE or AP classes to compete with students from more affluent families.
“While grants cover part of the cost, a top rank is impossible without exceeding the grant money and paying for some of these costs out of pocket… Even students who don’t exceed the grant money may still be excluded, because of socioeconomic factors, from taking dual-enrollment classes because of things like lack of transportation or the associated textbook costs,” Asbury added.
There was no item on which to vote regarding Asbury’s presentation. She told the board she just wants to start the conversation, especially in regard to the accessibility of DE and AP classes to low-income students.
The board approved several bids throughout the meeting, including the purchase of 24 computer workstations for $17,242.08, the purchase of eight new sets of projectors, smartboards, speakers and wall mounts for $20,584, and the installation of a Culinary Arts Hood for $35,509.68 for the CTE building.
Before the end of the meeting, the board also granted special eligibility to play basketball for a student who had moved schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.