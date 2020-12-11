NEWPORT—A Newport man escaped injuries following a single vehicle accident on Highway 160 Wednesday night.
Several first responders were dispatched to the area of Highway 160 near Pixie Way concerning a single car accident just before 10 p.m.
Deputy Zach Magourik made contact with the driver, Edward Player, 60, Baysinger Road, who said he was traveling East on Highway 160 when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet Impala while negotiating a curve.
Player said he then drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Player was trapped inside the vehicle but was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.