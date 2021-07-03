NEWPORT—Bidding for items in Alexa Austin’s 3rd Annual Christmas in July campaign for Alzheimer’s Tennessee has officially begun.
The event gives residents the opportunity to purchase a beautiful Christmas tree and support Alexa in her drive to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
The trees and other holiday items are on display at Manes Funeral home each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until bidding closes on July 15.
Alexa’s beloved great-grandfather, J.L. Austin, fell victim to rapid onset dementia and, in a matter of weeks, went from living alone, driving to work, and caring for himself, to ending his days in the memory unit of Wellington Place.
Throughout the whole ordeal, Alexa was by his side, visiting every day, playing checkers with the man who could no longer recall her name, slipping him candy bars, and vowing to do whatever she could to help find a cure for the insidious disease.
She became involved in Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a group dedicated to making Alzheimer’s a memory, and over the years has spearheaded efforts that have raised well over $150,000 for the cause.
Another event that hopes to raise additional funds is the 5th Annual JL Austin Memorial Alzheimer’s Ride. The ride will take place on August 7, and there will be a $25 fee for each bike and Jeep that participates.
Registration will run from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. The ride will start at Rocky Top Biker Stop located at 863 Highway 25/70 in Newport. The ride will end at Manes Funeral Home.
Meal tickets are included for all riders. Additional meal tickets are available for $10. There will be auction items available at the end of the ride.
Come out and support Alexa and her efforts to make Alzheimer’s a memory.
