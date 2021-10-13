A long time ago, the only library accessibility in the Cosby community was found inside the Cosby branch of Merchants and Planters Bank. That is where the Nolichucky Regional Library bookmobile would visit once a quarter.
In 1989, Literacy Coordinator Duran Williams became concerned that there was not enough community access to reading materials, so he approached the Cocke County Library Board for a solution. The Board reached out to the Cosby Ruritan Club to discuss a permanent location for a community library.
In 1990, a location was offered in a room above one of the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department bays. In 1991, an agreement was reached with the fire department, and the Board formally adopted the Cosby Library into the County Library System. Thus, began the process of hiring a librarian.
In June of 1991, the Cosby Library officially opened with Kathy Woody (the librarian at Del Rio) to look after the new Cosby library. The following month, Linda Ogle was hired as the librarian. Other directors at the Cosby Library were Sandra Foster, Kay Sadler, and currently, Amanda Henderson.
“This past year we were offered the opportunity to purchase this building to become the new home for the Cosby Community Library,” said Steve Davidson, County Library Board chairman. “Three of the benefits of this new location are visibility, ample parking and easier access and maneuverability inside.”
The Library Board was fortunate to have funds in their Cosby Library restricted account to purchase the property and make immediate, needed repairs and renovations.
“We owe tremendous gratitude to Sandra Foster for organizing numerous fundraising events over the years to raise money for a new library site. Her love for the Cosby community and literacy opportunities for its residents has come to fruition today.
“I want to thank County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and the CLB for supporting our efforts, Board member Sam Moscato and previous Board chairman Terry Rowekamp for spearheading this property's purchase and restoration, and our system Director, Meschelyn Barrett, for her counsel and advice.”
The Cocke County Library Board is proud to give the Cosby community’s children and adults a new, convenient location for their library. It is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m. The library is located at 3579 Cosby Highway.
