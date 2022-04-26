The Cocke County Partnership (CCP) held a brief monthly meeting on Thursday, during which they officially approved plans to host the Newport Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2. Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey sought permission from City Council at their April meeting, and the decision was made official unanimously at CCP meeting.
After the approval of minutes, Lucas Graham gave brief updates on several fronts during the Economic Development Commission Meeting, sharing that there have been two prospect tours for the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park, and three more tours have been scheduled for the future. There have been 24 inquiries into the Broadway Conagra site from companies and brokers, all of which are strictly confidential. The buildings of the Conagra site will not be available until May of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.