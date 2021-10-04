Priority Ambulance announced today that First Call Ambulance will join its national family of companies. Since 2012, First Call has been the 911 ambulance service provider to Cocke County in East Tennessee. There will be no changes to daily operations and service in the county, and all current management and leadership will remain in place. The new partnership will benefit First Call and the communities that it serves by bringing ongoing support in growth and continuous quality improvement initiatives, as well as national purchasing power for employee benefits packages, ambulances, equipment and supplies.
First Call Ambulance is a leader in emergency and inter-facility ambulance services in Middle and East Tennessee serving more than 50,000 patients annually. First Call has more than 300 First Call EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers and support staff 54 ambulances and support vehicles. First Call serves nearly every major hospital system customer throughout metro Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region.
