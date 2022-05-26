NEWPORT—Tennova Healthcare Newport is proud to welcome Penny Southerland-Welker, NP to the community. Southerland-Welker is excited to offer primary care services to area residents and is currently accepting new patients at Tennova Newport – 4th street, a department of Newport Medical Center.
Tennova recognizes that our communities need access to high-quality healthcare professionals that can act as a trusted provider and resource who can not only help you with wellness visits, but can also guide you through treatment options if you have a condition that needs to be carefully managed. As a medical professional specializing in primary care, Penny provides that to area residents.
Southerland-Welker has a history with the Newport community, several generations of her family are from the area. Although she and her parents moved to Jefferson when she was little, that is only a hop and a skip away, so she retained strong ties to the area. When the opportunity arose for her to reclaim her roots, she knew that this was the direction she wanted to go.
“I am excited to be back in a space that has provided so much to my family. I hope to make a difference in this beautiful little community as well as take the time to learn about Newport’s extremely robust history,” says Southerland-Welker.
Primary care is often your first step to addressing your unique healthcare needs. Having a primary care doctor has been linked with improved overall health and longevity. Primary care physicians provide comprehensive care to address chronic, long-term conditions like diabetes as well as short-term problems like bronchitis, allergies, or colds and flu.
“I take pride in listening to my patients and going the extra mile to provide them with quality healthcare,” she continued. “I want to make sure they feel comfortable enough with me to be honest in their experiences so that we can work together to develop their individual health plans to support quality of life. Every day I am given the opportunity of an experience with a patient that reinforces to me that I am on the right path and I know I am in the right place.”
Tennova Primary Care professionals work hard to provide you and your family with comprehensive and compassionate care. Penny is accepting new patients and welcomes questions, she will work with you on your health goals so that you can enjoy a higher quality of life. For more information call (423) 415-3330 or go to www.tennovamedicalgroup.com.
