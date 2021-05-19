NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild proudly presents their annual "Theatre Alive Summer Camp" for 2021. Registration is available online now on their website at http://www.newporttheatreguild.com/theatre-alive-2021.html.
This year's performance will be "Disney's The Little Mermaid JR."
Each student will have a role in the musical and learn lines, songs and choreography. They will learn about staging, blocking, voice projection and publicity.
There are male and female roles as well as parts that can be either.
No experience is necessary, the goal is to introduce young people to the theatre and help them fall in love with it.
The camp is open to students between first and twelfth grade.
Camp begins on May 27 at runs from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., every Thursday through June 24. The performance will be June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Cocke County High School auditorium. Tickets will be available online or at the door for $5 each.
The cost for camp is $25, which includes a performance T-Shirt.
Check out the Newport Theatre Guild's Website, Facebook or Instagram pages for more information.
