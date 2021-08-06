COCKE COUNTY—Jody Lowe has officially announced his candidacy for County Trustee in next year’s election.
“After conversations with my family, my fiancé, and my closest friends, I have decided to declare my candidacy to be the Republican nominee for Cocke County Trustee in 2022,” Lowe said.
“In growing up in Grassy Fork, attending Cosby High School, and living in Newport during my adulthood, I have experienced all that Cocke County has to offer.
“From playing sports in my youth, working in our area, coaching student athletes, to getting engaged to my fiancé and raising our son, the lessons I have learned over the duration of my life here have encouraged me to want to help create an environment that citizens young and old can thrive in.
“The conversations I have had with voters around the county let me know that the position of County Trustee is essential in our home’s success.”
“Citizens need to know they they can entrust an individual who has their livelihoods at heart when they make financial decisions for the taxpayers of our county,” Lowe said.
“As a Republican, I know the importance of fiscal responsibility.
“Investing our taxpayer dollars in the right ways to best benefit our community, creating methods for efficient communication between taxpayers & the trustee’s office, and collaborating with local leaders to promote Cocke County’s potential will all be issues of my campaign.
“However, I want to hear from you.
“I want to know your concerns, criticisms, and voices about how this county can innovate in ways so we can successfully prosper, as well as how I can best aid in potentially representing you in the County Trustee position.”
Over the next 9 months, Lowe plans to travel around the county to earn voters’ trust and hear what they have to say.
“I’m running because I want to help create a stable future to raise my son and family here, and I want to ensure every family has that chance to succeed.
“I’m asking for your vote on May 3rd, 2022.”
