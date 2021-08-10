NEWPORT—Newport Utilities Water Crews will be repairing a water leak on Mulberry Street beginning at approximately 1 p.m. today. This repair will require closing one block of Mulberry Street, between White Oak and Jefferson.
Repairs are expected to begin about 1 p.m. and should be complete by 4:30 p.m. NU asks residents and commuters in the area to be aware of crews working in and around the area and to be prepared to stop if necessary.
NU apologizes for any inconvenience while we make these emergency repairs.
