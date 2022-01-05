Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cutoff Road when he observed a brown and white vehicle fail to use a turn signal when pulling into the Shell Gas Station. Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Richard Mayfield, who had a revoked license.
When speaking with Mayfield, Damron reportedly could see a small glass pipe along with a clear bag in a cigarette pack. He asked Mayfield if it was a meth pipe and the report states he shook his head “yes.” Damron detained Mayfield while he searched the vehicle.
He found a clear bag with a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics. Damron also located a spoon and a cut straw with a white powder substance inside located in the glove box. Mayfield was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
