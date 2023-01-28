Unexpectedly finding someone sitting on your couch is unnerving enough, but when that person is also holding a dead dog, it’s downright unsettling.

According to a report from the Newport Police Department, an officer responded Wednesday to a residence on 9th Street regarding an unwanted visitor. The owner of the residence advised that a man, identified as Randy Cashen, walked into the residence, sat down on the couch with his dead dog and seemed to be intoxicated.

