Unexpectedly finding someone sitting on your couch is unnerving enough, but when that person is also holding a dead dog, it’s downright unsettling.
According to a report from the Newport Police Department, an officer responded Wednesday to a residence on 9th Street regarding an unwanted visitor. The owner of the residence advised that a man, identified as Randy Cashen, walked into the residence, sat down on the couch with his dead dog and seemed to be intoxicated.
Shane Bower, the responding officer, then observed Cashen still on the couch with a dead dog. Cashen was then asked to exit the residence and the officer states a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected and Cashen appeared unsteady on his feet.
However, it wasn’t Officer Bower’s first interaction with Cashen that day.
Approximately 2.5 hours earlier, Bower responded to Cashen’s residence, where Cashen advised that while he was gone someone killed his dog. A small dog was observed tied to a support post on the rear porch and the report states it appeared the dog had been stomped on.
The eye of the dog that was facing toward the ground was pushed out of its socket and a tooth of the dog was laying on the ground. There was a small amount of blood approximately eight feet from where the dog was lying. There also was a small amount of blood on the porch close to where the dog was laying dead.
According to the report, Cashen stated he had tied the dog up before leaving and had been gone for approximately 2-4 hours.
Cashen, per the report, was taken into custody from the residence where he had been seated holding his deceased dog on the couch for his safety and the safety of the public and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Newport Animal Control took possession of the dead dog.
