The county has a new contract with the Friends Animal Shelter after operating on a month to month basis for the past year.
The new contract, which was approved at Monday night’s County Legislative Body meeting, will take effect immediately and run until June 30, 2021. Commissioners David Veridal and Forest Clevenger serve on the shelter board and acted as liaisons between the entity and county commission.
The new contract stipulates that the shelter must take all animals from the county’s Animal Control Officer (ACO). Shelter officials have asked for 24-hour notice from the AOC when possible, especially when delivering multiple animals.
