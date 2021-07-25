Newport Utilities Water crews are flushing a cast iron fresh water pipe on West Highway 25-70 at Indian Creek Road this morning. Work began at 6:15 a.m. and is expected to take approximately four hours. While water service will not be interrupted, customers served by this water line may experience discolored water. This discoloration is caused by iron sediment that is stirred during flushing and is not harmful, according to NU.
The following is a list of roads served by this main line which may experience discoloration: West Highway 25-70 from Country Path Road to Indian Creek Road, Country Path Road, Old Newport Highway, Nazarene Church Road, Old Huff Road, Rays Loop Road, Stowa Way, Holmes Way, Keystone Way, Ridgestone Way, Edward's Way, Ed's Way, and Pocket Way.
Newport Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience as they conduct this water infrastructure maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.