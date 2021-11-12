NEWPORT—Rob Watkins, Commander of American Veterans Post 75, honored Mayor Roland Dykes, III at the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday. Watkins thanked the city for the opportunity to dedicate the AMVETS Post 75 Community Resource Center at the Tanner Building and presented a plaque to the mayor.
“We’d like to thank you for allowing this organization that’s been together since 1988 to have its first home, and we appreciate every bit of it,” Watkins told the mayor.
“Obviously I didn’t do this on my own,” said the mayor, “We’re always grateful to have good organizations in that building. As most of you have seen, that building has come to life again. Obviously it holds a special place in my heart, so anyone that’s doing anything special in that building, I congratulate you. Thank you all for this plaque, it really means a lot to me.”
Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger also took a moment to recognize Rafting in the Smokies for their recent donation of a raft to the Newport Fire Department for use in Swift Water Rescue efforts in the future.
Following the recognition of citizens, James Finchum gave his communication to the board, sharing first that no city employees are currently out for work for COVID related reasons.
Finchum went on to address President Biden’s recent actions regarding an OSHA standard to require large employers to require vaccines or weekly tests for employees. Finchum stated that he had no intention of adopting this standard for the city’s employees unless it was made mandatory by the government.
Finchum shared that an issue earlier in the year regarding Rescue Squad training had been resolved.
He went on the inform the board that one of the city’s two recycling trucks had broken down and needed to be replaced as soon as possible. He noted that the city would be able to acquire one quickly, and that they just needed approval from the board to go pick the vehicle up from Murfreesboro. Finchum informed the board that they would need to suspend the rules to add the bid opening to the agenda, but that the monies for the purchase were already budgeted.
Finchum’s final item addressed an upcoming budget amendment, which included an increase for all full-time city employees to a minimum wage to $15 per hour and all part-time employees up to a minimum of $12 per hour.
“We have several people, the garbage truck men would be the best example, who make about $12.61 an hour. That’s a hot, nasty, cold, wet job. Looking at it objectively, on a cold day or a snowy day or a wet, hot day or whatever, if I had the choice between working at Lowe’s, or flipping burgers, or slinging these nasty, sloppy trash cans around, I’m afraid that Lowe’s might win out. You all had mentioned to me about wanting to do that, and I appreciate your concern about the employees, and I agree with that, so that is in the budget amendment tonight,” Finchum said.
Following Finchum’s communication, the board went on to address the reappointment of Mike Hannon to the Newport Housing Authority Board, which passed unanimously.
There were no communications from committees or other offices, so the board moved on to the consideration of a second reading for a budget amendment, which passed.
Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults spoke to the board, seeking approval of an ordinance that would adopt an Unclaimed Property policy. This would allow the police department to sell any recovered property that was unclaimed after a certain amount of time. The ordinance was put forward to bring the city to compliance with government standards in regards to the adoption of an Unclaimed Property policy.
The board moved on to approve a first reading of a second budget amendment, the amendment that was spoken about previously by Finchum. The board also approved a first reading of a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School, the opening of a credit card account at Newport Federal to allow the city to accept credit card payments, as well as the adoption of a plan of service to annex the property at 1026 W US-25/70.
The board approved the closure of an alley right-of-way at Twilight Lane, as well as a parking plan for Main Street that would convert the on-street parking from angle parking to parallel. This would lose a net total of eight parking spots, but would allow for more room in the traffic lanes.
Finchum asked the board for approval to grant each full-time city employee a bonus of $6,000 and each part-time employee a bonus of $3,000. The money would come from the city’s allocation of just over 2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
The board also approved the hire of Dylan Johnson to the Newport Fire Department to fill a vacancy left by a resignation in September.
The final New Business item was the approval of a certification of compliance for a liquor store, which was one of several steps of a process initiated over the summer.
The board approved a bid for the renovation of the Cosby Highway side of the community center at $72,950.00.
They also approved the aforementioned bid for a recycling truck at $44,421.00.
Before the close of the meeting, Rob Watkins shared that AMVETS Post 75 would be honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Watkins also shared that Food City would be partnering with several organizations to host a Wreaths Across America fundraiser from November 12-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.