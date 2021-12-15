United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) joined Senator Rick Scott and 5 other GOP colleagues in introducing the Congressional Review of Agency Legal Settlements Act following reports that the Biden administration is considering using U.S. taxpayer dollars to pay settlements of $450,000 per person to illegal aliens separated at the southern border after being caught unlawfully entering the country.
The Congressional Review of Agency Legal Settlements Act empowers Congress with necessary oversight to ensure agencies are not skirting the formal rulemaking processes of the Administrative Procedures Act and are not misusing appropriations of federal taxpayer dollars with exorbitant financial awards in legal settlements.
“In light of reports that the Biden Justice Department wants to make $450,000 settlement payments to illegal aliens who came here in violation of U.S. law, Congress must step up and provide proper oversight. The Congressional Review of Agency Legal Settlements Act will ensure that hardworking Americans’ tax dollars are used appropriately, rather than to reward illegal conduct,” said Senator Hagerty.
