NEWPORT—Since the Boys & Girls Club reopened last May from COVID-related closure, they have been able to allow children to participate in all the the club has to offer and waive membership fees. All the homework help, tutoring, academic enrichment programs, fun activities and assistance with virtual learning have been free to all.
This has been due in large part to Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee’s partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services and Governor Bill Lee. Through the Emergency Childcare for Essential Service Workers, children that meet the criteria of the contract were covered through TNDHS and Governor Lee’s support.
To be fair, the club decided locally to extend that to all members without reimbursement. They wanted to do that for all families and will continue to do so as long as funds are available.
With that said, the program was set to end on March 31. The club is happy to report that it has been extended through August 31. This will allow the club to offer their summer program free of charge as long as funds are available up to that end date.
It is very important to note that to receive those funds the child needs to be enrolled and actively participating before April 30. Please visit www.bgcdumplinvalley.org to download an application packet or call the Newport Club at 423 623-6536.
The Newport Club’s registrations for the summer are open to all members in grades k-12, and the club is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All summer long the club will provide breakfast and lunch to all members present.
There will be fun activities in the core program areas of sports and recreation, education, character and leadership, arts, and career development. Children of essential workers are eligible to attend the club for free.
To qualify for free summer attendance members must be registered before April 30. A membership application can be downloaded from our website at bgcdumplinvalley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.