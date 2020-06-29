NEWPORT—A Newport man is being sought on several charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Saturday, June 27.
Newport Police Sgt. Derek Wright reported he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on West Highway 25/70 after he observed a brown Nissan truck fail to yield the right of way.
Sgt. Wright said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Billy Hance, did not stop and continued West at a high rate of speed on West Highway 27/70.
Hance turned on Old Highway 411 and then on Old Sevierville Highway.
According to the report, as officers pursed Hance on Old Sevierville Highway, they observed a female subject jump from the vehicle.
Hance then continued through a wooded area and left the vehicle, fleeing the scene on foot.
Officers spoke with the female, identified as Rebecca Strong, who said she asked Hance to let her out of the vehicle but he refused.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.