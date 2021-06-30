With the assistance of Facebook users, the Old Highway 411 Dollar General robber was identified as Andrew Joseph Boan, age 36. On June 21 Cocke County Circuit Court indicted Boan for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Theft Under $1,000, Shoplifting and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
Due to the efforts of the U.S. Marshals, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Kansas Highway Patrol, Andrew Joseph Boan was taken into custody on June 27 in Phillips County, Kansas. He is facing local charges and awaiting extradition for charges in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Federal Court.
