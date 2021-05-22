COCKE COUNTY—Mark Grigsby, a Health Science Instructor at the Ben W. Hooper Career and Technical Education Center at Cocke County High School, recently was awarded Tennessee HOSA Advisor of the Year.
The award was bestowed at the 2021 Tennessee HOSA Virtual State Leadership Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Grigsby has been a HOSA Advisor for 16 years and was nominated by his students for the award.
As the 2021 Advisor of the Year for Tennessee, his name will be submitted to National HOSA for the Goodheart-Wilcox Award to be presented at the opening ceremony of the Virtual International HOSA Leadership Conference to be held June 23-25, 2021.
Three advisors from across the Nation are chosen to win this award each year.
