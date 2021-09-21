NEWPORT—The Newport City Board of Education held their September meeting in the Newport Grammar School auditorium on Monday night. Items included the approval of an increased pay rate for substitutes to help mitigate the effects of an ongoing labor shortage at the school.
The board also discussed incentives for the staff and faculty as a reward for Newport Grammar’s recent accolades as a Level 5 reward school on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
The meeting’s workshop began with a COVID-19 report from Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan, who shared that 11 students had been exposed to COVID-19, one student had tested positive, and 26 students were using distance learning. One staff member had tested positive, but that member had been absent from work due to other health reasons and had not been in the school for over a week.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas followed with her report of the last month. In the 14 operating days of August, NGS had served 2,443 breakfasts and 5,265 lunches.
The school’s new combination oven has been installed and was working properly. Leas shared that, due to the lack of functioning air conditioning in the kitchen, the freezer had broken down and she had to request help from Thermo King, who donated a freezer truck while the school’s freezer was being repaired.
Leas also shared that the cafeteria has been struggling with food and supply shortages, as manufacturers were understaff and could not produce enough product to meet demands. Finally, Leas shared that the cafeteria had been affected by ongoing labor shortages, but she reassured the board that the children are being fed.
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow shared the budget for the SAFE Schools Grant that NGS would be receiving. The budget included the installation of a security vestibule to the main entrance of the school, which would provide a buffer for visitors to state their reason for visiting before being granted access to the building by administration.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer reminded the board that September 28 will be a professional development day for NGS.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton shared that the school was randomly selected to participate in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for fourth grade ELA and Mathematics.
Norton also shared that the school would be conducting a Substitute Training day on September 27 at 1 p.m. for interested parties.
The meeting was formally called to order at 6:47 p.m. and began with the approval of last meeting’s minutes.
The board approved a field trip for the first grade to Myers Pumpkin Patch, as well as a trip for grades 2-4 to Echo Valley Corn Maze. They also approved a trip for Christina Leas to the East Grand region New Supervisor Meeting in Knoxville.
Next, the board approved a proposed revision to insurance guidelines for certified retirees and approved the utilization of Broadway and Main Pharmacy to provide on-site flu shots to teachers.
The board’s next items were the approval of an option for either two additional personal days or a bonus of $300 for all NGS employees for the school’s exemplary status on TVAAS, as well as a stipend for the tested teachers who earned grades of four or five on the assessment.
Following that item’s approval, the board addressed the decision to require athletes to wear masks while playing. The board’s final decision was to require masks from students, coaches, and others who were on the bench or in the stands, but to allow the students to remove their masks while they were actively in the game.
The board also approved the formation of a Scholar’s Bowl team for students in grades six through eight, to be led by Nicholas Stephen.
The board approved their 2021 Disciplinary Hearing Board members in Dr. Justin Norton, Lenora Douglas, and Mischelle Black.
They also approved the SAFE Schools grant budget, and a trip for Karen Chambers’ Extended Resource Class to the Atlanta Aquarium in December, as well as a trip to Newport Cinema for the eighth grade.
Finally, the board voted to increase their Substitute Pay Rate from $55 per day to $65 per day for uncertified substitutes, and from $65 to $75 per day for certified substitutes in an effort to incentivize more substitutes to work.
