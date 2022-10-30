Pastor Rich Lloyd is show sitting in the front of the sanctuary in the old First Baptist Church at 261 East Broadway. Items to be auctioned are being taken into the sanctuary in preparation for the sale.
Pastor Rich Lloyd is show sitting in the front of the sanctuary in the old First Baptist Church at 261 East Broadway. Items to be auctioned are being taken into the sanctuary in preparation for the sale.
PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH
A Cavalier Coke machine from the early 1960s is among the items that are being sold at the First Baptist Church auction on Nov. 5.
NEWPORT — The congregation of First Baptist Church is now meeting in the new building at 599 Amanda Circle, but more than 100 years of memories remain at 261 East Broadway.
Established in 1876, the congregation of First Baptist Church started meeting at its East Broadway location in 1877. In 1876, when first established, the congregation met in the Pisgah Presbyterian Church building.
The building where the sanctuary that was used at the time of the move was dedicated in 1955, the building next to it where the early education program was located was built in 1965. The building between the two was built in 1906.
“This is the church’s 146th year since it was established. It was on this site for 145 years,” Pastor Dr. Rich Lloyd said as he sat in the sanctuary of the building where items were being put for an auction set for Nov. 5.
The East Broadway property, consisting of 65,000 square feet, was recently sold to WU Holdings, LLC. The developer intends to create condominiums, retail space, and restaurant space on the property.
“There was a lot of emotion here when we held our last service in this sanctuary before we moved to our new building,” he said. “It was bittersweet.”
The new building consists of 21,000 square feet, but he said plans are to construct a second building soon.
There will be an auction on Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. at the East Broadway location. Classic Land and Auction, owned by Eddie Yokley, will be heading up the sale. Yokley will serve as auctioneer.
Items include church pews, chairs, books, desks, wall art, tables, pianos, decorative items, cribs, toys, office items, and much more.
“It all must find a new home,” Lloyd said. “We have to be completely out of this building by Nov. 12.”
“It will be a unique auction, and it will take a while to sell it all,” Yokley said. “We will move as fast as possible, and there will be countless lots.”
“We do not have these kinds of auctions often. It will have items great for a church, preschool, daycare, reseller, or collector,” he noted.
“There will definitely be some good buys. I am really looking forward to this sale, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to help the church,” he added.
“All proceeds from the auction will go to the church building fund,” Lloyd said.
Yokley said some of his crew from CLASS will be coming along to help and several church members have volunteered their services to help with the auction.
Yokley pointed out the church pews are large, and with the price of lumber being so high, a woodcrafter may be able to convert the pews into other items, or find a creative use for the pews.
Some of the more unique items included in the sale will include a Steinway baby grand piano and a Cavalier CSS 64FAS Coke machine made between 1961 and 1964.
Bidders must register for a number at the auction site. Cash or a good check are acceptable payment methods and there will be no buyers’ premium. Items are to be removed the day of the sale after they have been paid for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.