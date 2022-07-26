NEWPORT—The pavilions at the Newport City Park were covered with red, white and blue banners on Wednesday, July 13 as the Cocke County Federated Republican Women and Republican Party joined forces to host the party’s inaugural picnic. Dozens of attendees came to hear from local candidates and special guest speaker, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Each candidate was given a brief few moments to introduce themselves and give one more rallying cry for support ahead of the August 4 General Election in Cocke County.
Ida Baxter, chairwoman of the Federated Republican Women, and her sister, Mary Keller, secretary of the club, led the evening’s festivities on behalf of the party.
Rep. Jeremy Faison was one of the party leaders to speak during the event and gave an anecdote on what it means to be a Republican. He said the party is and will always be the party that cares most for the people of the county and country.
“A couple weeks ago a guy saw me downtown, and he looked at me and said, ‘Jeremy, I don’t understand why a person like you would be a Republican.’ I thought that was kind of a loaded comment. A person like you? What does that mean? He said, ‘I’ve watched you for years, and you’ve done some stupid things, but you actually care about people. Republicans don’t care about people, so I want you to tell me why you’re a Republican.’” Faison said.
“I said that’s pretty simple. I’m a Republican because we care way more about people than anybody on the left. First of all, Republicans believe in individual responsibility. That’s what makes you and this nation great. You are the master of what happens tomorrow in your life. The government is not your daddy, and you don’t have to figure out whether the government will take care of you and buy your way into this or that to make you equal with everyone else.
“The second thing I told him is that I’m a Republican because I believe in a moral absolute. He asked what that meant, and I told him we are living in a generation that I never thought would happen. Somebody can think that they’re the opposite sex of what they were born. When does it stop? All these different ways you can identify as yourself, that’s your party, that’s the left. We believe in a moral absolute that life has value and you are what God made you. I could go on for 30 minutes about how amazing it is to be on the right side of history at this time in life.”
Faison introduced Jacobs who is facing an opponent in his own bid for reelection as Knox County Mayor. Faison said that the former professional wrestler is one of the best examples of a public servant. He said that particular fact and many other qualities may one day lead him to being governor of the State of Tennessee.
“I’ve been in and out of situations with him politically and not politically in Knoxville and other towns where we’ve been together, and I’ve watched him systematically be nice to everyone who comes up. I am impressed with a public servant who knows that they have a job to respond to the people,” Faison said.
“That’s the notion of America that the government responds to the people, not the people responding to the government. He’s had that in his mind since the time he became mayor and well before that. When I look for someone to vote for, I’m looking for somebody who realizes that the bosses are the people who sent us there.”
Jacobs moved to Tennessee many years ago and came to prominence on the political scene in 2018 when elected to serve as mayor for Knox County. Under Jacobs’ leadership, Knox County has added over 2,500 jobs and has seen $217 million in capital investment. He remains committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community by prioritizing jobs, education and recreation.
Jacobs opened his remarks by thanking Faison and his fellow representatives for guiding Tennessee down the path of prosperity, as the state is seen as one of the most fiscally responsible in the country.
“We live in the greatest state in the union, and a lot of the reason for that is our state government. We don’t have an income tax, we have very low debt and things are running well. We are one of the most well ran states financially in the entire country, and it’s because of people like Jeremy Faison and his colleagues in the General Assembly who make that happen.”
The Knox County mayor said the country is at a turning point due to certain political issues that have taken center stage over recent months. Places like Cocke County and many of the surrounding counties have been shielded from some of their effects, but Jacobs said many of those “influences” are now impacting the lives of citizens in smaller cities and counties.
“This is an amazing place, and all of east Tennessee is. It almost feels like we’re in this bubble where things are good here. When you get out in the rest of the country it’s like some places in America have lost their minds,” Jacobs said.
“In some places this is not American anymore, and I don’t know what happened. We are such a blessed place, but the influences are not only on the outside now. They are inside, they are here. As you may know, the Supreme Court just overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, and all they did was return the issue of abortion back to the states. It’s where it belongs because that issue is not mentioned in the Constitution, therefore the federal government has no purview over it.
“Nevertheless, people on the left went absolutely nuts. Here is the thing, they’re not pro-choice anymore. A lot of them are pro-abortion and that’s a different thing altogether. Some of these pro-abortion protestors were in Market Square in Knox County a couple of weeks ago. A friend of mine sent me a picture of a young lady holding a sign. That sign said if God can kill his only son, why can’t you kill yours?
“Even if I wasn’t a believer I probably wouldn’t be holding that sign. Nevertheless that tells you where they are politically. Where they were geographically was in Market Square in Knoxville, Tennessee. They are here. We have to make sure that they cannot take control of our government, our schools or eventually our culture. That’s why this election is so important. It’s not just about beating Democrats, it’s about beating them so badly that they never want to run again.
Jacobs noted that citizens often feel like state or Washington level issues have a bigger effect on their lives than those at the local level. He said that is not the case as local level elections can play a major role in shaping a community and its beliefs.
“A lot of times we forget about local government, but what happens here in many cases has more of an impact on your life and freedoms than what happens in Washington or Nashville. Support your Republican candidates and make sure the left can never take control of our institutions or way of life.”
Kenny Cody, chairman of the Cocke County Republican Party could not attend the picnic due to a prior engagement. He sent a written statement that was read aloud during the event by party co-chair Mary Keller. Cody’s remarks included a rallying cry to all Republicans to support their local candidates and those at the state level.
“I am so thrilled that our Republican Party has united in support of our Republican nominees across the county, state and congressional district,” Cody’s statement read. “This is an important moment in our county’s growth, and I am so thankful to the Cocke County Federated Republican Women for coordinating this great event.
“It is an honor of a lifetime to serve, and I hope to continue to serve you for the foreseeable future. Let’s win in August, November and for years to come.”
Keller provided the closing remarks for the event thanking each of the candidates for their participation and the public for their participation. She said it is always important to stand for what you believe in, especially now as the country faces difficult times.
“It’s really nice to be here tonight, and thank you all for coming out. This is so important for our county and our Republican Party. I know a lot of you came to see Glenn Jacobs, but I think most of you came because you’re Republicans,” Keller said.
“We appreciate him being here so much and speaking to us. It’s a pleasure for me to be involved in something like this because we are facing some difficult times. If we don’t unite together our country is going to go down. If we can unite together we can stand strong. Never be afraid to be the person who stands up for what they believe in. Let’s all unite together, get out and vote, and let’s elect these good Republican candidates during our local and state elections.”
Each of the candidates in attendance used the event as an opportunity to meet and greet citizens one last time before August 4. Several local County Legislative Body candidates attended in hopes of swaying votes for their respective districts. Of course a picnic would not be complete without food, which was provided by the Republican Women.
The last day of Early Voting is Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the polling location located in Western Plaza shopping center. Those who choose to wait until Election Day to vote, Thursday, August 4, must vote at their assigned polling location.
