NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department has released details surrounding an investigation that led to the arrest of a Georgia man who was found in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and cash on Friday, Dec. 4.
Newport Police Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area near Quality Inn when he observed a Ford Explorer occupied by a male and female sitting near a construction zone.
Weber made contact with the couple identified as Chelsea Southers, 22, Oakwood, GA and Matthew Turner, 37, Gainesville, GA.
According to the report, as officers instructed Turner to exit the vehicle, they learned Turner was in possession of a needle.
Turner was placed under arrest without further incident.
While searching the vehicle Weber said he located a large bag that contained 30.81 grams of methamphetamine, another bag that contained 3.52 grams of heroin and approximately $9,025 in U.S. currency. Two firearms were also located inside the vehicle.
Turner advised officers that the drugs, money and firearms belonged to him.
He was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I, possession firearm (two counts), criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Southers was also arrested and charged with identity theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.