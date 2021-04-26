COCKE COUNTY—Cherokee National Forest fire crews continue to fight the Mill Creek Fire in Cocke County. The fire totaled almost 263 acres as of Monday afternoon.
“Rain did help with control efforts,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Trent Girard. “However, we are still concerned about areas that may not have gotten rain and will continue to install containment lines.”
The Mill Creek Fire is in Cocke County along westbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 446 and is approximately 25 percent contained. Crews are working to establish a new containment line along the western side of the fire to minimize the fire’s perimeter.
With the predicted weather forecast, the public can expect to see increased firefighter activity in the area including aircraft. A helitanker will assist with operations by performing water drops along the eastern side of the fire to maintain the containment line.
On Tuesday, April 27, fire crews conducted burnout operations within the perimeter of the fire to secure the containment lines on the northwestern side of the fire.
The fire is being managed jointly by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) and the USDA Forest Service Cherokee National Forest.
Visitors are reminded to refrain from using an unauthorized unmanned aerial system (UAS), or drone, over or near a wildfire. Using drones around a wildfire endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters.
For social media updates on the Mill Creek Fire, follow the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Facebook at @TNAgriculture and on Twitter at @TNAgriculture. For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40, please visit https://smartway.tn.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.