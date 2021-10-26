In the last seven days, there have been 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. The seven days prior yielded 107 new cases. As of October 25, there were 154 active COVID cases in the county, which is the lowest the count has been since mid-August.
The county’s total number of cases as of October 25 stands at 7,377 with 107 fatalities and 141 hospitalizations.
Over the last seven days, there have been an average of 61.9 COVID tests per day, with an average of an 8.3% positive rate.
A total of 34,854 vaccinations have been recorded in the county. As of October 25, 49.8% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose, and 45.5% are fully vaccinated.
