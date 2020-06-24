NEWPORT—Representatives from the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley sent out a communication on Tuesday, June 23, stating that a member of the Newport club has tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement said there is a possibility that other club members and staff may have been exposed to the individual in the past two weeks prior to the diagnosis.
As a result of this positive case, the Newport club will be closed for at least three days.
Staff members are working with the health department to take all precautionary measures in deep cleaning and sanitizing the club.
A reopening date will be announced in the near future.
