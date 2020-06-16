COSBY—A Cosby woman was killed following a two car accident on Hooper Highway Monday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the deceased victim as Felicia Smith, 55, of Cosby.
On Monday, several first responders were dispatched to the 4956 Hooper Highway concerning the accident just before 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Joshua Roberts learned Smith was traveling South on Hooper Highway toward Gatlinburg when she attempted to pass the line of traffic.
At that time, a second vehicle, operated by Ezekiel Ennis, 24, also attempted to pass traffic the same time as Smith when he reportedly collided into Smith.
Smith then lost control of her 1996 Chevrolet Blazer and left the roadway. Troopers said the impact caused Smith’s vehicle to overturn.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Trooper Roberts said Smith was wearing her seatbelt.
Charges are pending against Ennis.
