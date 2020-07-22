NEWPORT—U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty made a stop in Newport Monday afternoon to meet and greet citizens at Lois’s Country Kitchen.
Hagerty, a conservative businessman, served as Commissioner of Economic and Community Development for Tennessee under Governor Bill Haslam, and also served as United States Ambassador to Japan.
Hagerty gave a brief stump speech during his visit, where he boasted about having the support of President Donald Trump.
He applauded the President’s efforts to stop riots in large cities, while also supporting law enforcement.
“I am very pleased to be running with the complete and total endorsement of our President,” Hagerty said.
“The President is concerned like I am about the state of our nation. You just turn on the TV and what do you see? There is chaos, rioting and looting in the streets. You look at what is happening in Portland, which we cannot allow to spread across the United States. I applaud President Trump for standing up to them. That’s what happens when you put these liberals in charge of the cities.”
“The Democrats answer to all of this is lets defund and dismantle the police. I’ve got a better proposal. Let’s stand up for our law enforcement officers, and let’s defund Planned Parenthood.”
Hagerty also blasted what he called “weak-kneed” Republicans who have supported “socialist organizations” during his speech.
He said the country, and Tennessee, needs senators with backbones.
“It’s such a disappointment when you think about weak-kneed Republicans in Washington that should be standing up. You’ve got senators like Mitt Romney who have marched with Black Lives Matter, and that is a socialist organization.
“You’ve got some Republican senators calling for the removal of Columbus Day. What we need are senators with backbone, senators that have the guts to stand up and say enough is enough. I want to be that senator for Tennessee.”
Hagerty briefly discussed the Supreme Court during his speech, and the need for Constitutionalist Judges.
He said that more times than not, the Constitution is thrown to the wind by many judges.
“Instead of upholding the Constitution, they throw our Constitution to the wind time and again. Chief Justice John Roberts was appointed by a Republican president, yet he sides with the liberals on the Court again and again. The latest thing he’s done is support DACA, the illegal immigration executive order Obama signed.
“Nobody made Obama king, but what Roberts has done is sided with the liberals to make Obama’s order the law of the land. If Roberts wants to be a legislator let him step down from the bench and run for office like we are.”
The country’s dependency on China is another issue that Hagerty wants to tackle if elected to serve as Tennessee’s next senator.
As Ambassador to Japan, Hagerty said he has the experience to take the fight to China.
“The greatest concern I’ve had for a very long time is China,” Hagerty said.
“I’ve been worried about this for years. We cannot be dependent on China any more. As United States Ambassador to Japan I’ve starred them down. Militarily, diplomatically and economically they are a threat to our country. Republican and Democrat presidents over the decades have looked the other way while China’s aggression continued. Not until we had a candidate in Donald Trump back in 2016 election did we have someone who stood for our values and someone who is going to stand up to China.”
Hagerty went on to say the support he has received from Trump is reciprocated like it was during the President’s 2016 campaign.
He volunteered full-time to make sure Trump was elected.
“I believed in him so much that I went in full-time for six months back in 2016 to help President Trump get elected, and you know what, we won. I am the only person running in this U.S. Senate race who was with President Trump in 2016. Nobody else lifted a finger or donated a dime.”
Hagerty, who is from Sumner County, said he was raised to love Christ, the country and with the idea that we should all love one another.
He was taught the value of hard work, which led him to become the first male in his family to graduate from college.
His degree opened the door to a business career and his path to the “American dream”.
Hagerty fears the American dream is fading for younger generations.
He wants to stand with the President as an ally, and “get America’s economy going again”.
“President Trump needs someone like me to get our jobs back from China. He needs a true conservative whom he knows will stand with him and Senator Marsha Blackburn.”
Hagerty said that voters have a big choice to make on Election Day. He considers himself the true conservative candidate that Tennessee needs.
“Tennessee has a real choice to make right now. Early voting has already begun. Tennesseans are going to have to decide if they want to vote for a true conservative that has the President’s back, or are they going to run somebody who is essentially a phony? He says he’s for Trump now, but he didn’t lift a finger to help in 2016.
“I’m the person who did, I am the person who will and I am the person you can trust to be the true conservative for Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.