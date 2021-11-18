Governor Bill Lee has sought to capitalize on rising law enforcement tensions with city leaders surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates, offering to help pay unvaccinated out-of-state officers to relocate and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won’t get between you and your doctor,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a recently released promotional video. “We believe you’d be a great fit for our state and we'll even help cover your moving expenses.”
The offer makes Lee just the latest Republican leader to capitalize on vaccine mandate tensions. He didn't immediately mention how much the state would reimburse officers or how it would be done.
