COCKE COUNTY—County Budget Committee members met Monday afternoon to discuss funding options for a new landfill.
They decided to move forward with a bond through Cumberland Securities.
Scott Gibson, Senior Vice President of Cumberland Securities, reviewed the county’s finances and proposed two options. The options were for bonds of 15 or 20 years, and both featured interest rates below 2%.
The proposals will now go before the full County Legislative Body for consideration and a final approval.
The total bond amount would be for $2.5 million dollars, which would cover the costs of opening the new landfill, closing the old and purchasing new equipment to run the day-to-day operations.
The county would be responsible for payments in the neighborhood of $190,000 to $200,000 annually.
County Legislative Body and committee member Norman Smith asked Finance Director Heather McGaha what this new debt would do to county property taxes.
McGaha said it would take three to four cents of the tax rate to cover the annual payments.
She said pennies could be moved from another line item, but they would be difficult to find.
Currently the county is paying $80,000 per month to haul waste out of the county.
Once the new landfill is open the expense to haul construction and demolition materials will no longer be an issue.
McGaha estimated the county would save $20,000 per month once the landfill is open.
That money could be used to cover the bond payments for the landfill and potentially avoid a property tax increase.
Gibson said bond payments could be modified to help the county cover waste hauling fees until the landfill is open.
Committee members were concerned with future debt the county may incur for a new jail, school improvements and other waste related issues.
Gibson said the county has the opportunity to refinance a 2016 bond that would save a significant amount. He said more capital is still available to the county even with a landfill bond on the books.
“If done this year the refunding of the 2016 bond would save $200,000 to $250,000,” Gibson said.
“The county would have another $7.3 million available this year for a jail project if you decided to move forward. More debt could be issued in January 2022. Other funds for a jail are out there if they are needed this year.”
Committee member Angela Huskey-Grooms said the county should move forward with the project while interest rates are low.
“It looks like we will see some savings going forward once the landfill is open,” Huskey-Grooms said.
“We need to move forward with these lower interest rates in place, because one interest point would be a significant change in terms of payments.”
The motion to send the proposals to the CLB was made by committee member Rich Lloyd.
Lloyd said the county’s needs should be prioritized moving forward.
“I think we need some sense of priority. The landfill is here first needing $2.5 million today, but they will need more soon as well as the jail and schools,” Lloyd said.
“Can we handle it all? We are in bad shape with the landfill and jail, and it’s obvious that something needs to be done. If we have the money I’m happy to make the recommendation to move forward. The other things seem like they will cost people money to get them done.”
The CLB will get a chance to review the bond resolution created by Gibson at their February meeting.
The Budget Committee will meet again on March 1 at 4 p.m.
