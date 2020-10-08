NEWPORT—Early Voting for the General Election begins Wednesday, October 14, at the Western Plaza Shopping Center (near Tractor Supply Co.) at 137 Western Plaza Dr. Look for the banner that says EARLY VOTING SITE. For your safety, there is traffic light to exit the shopping center at Douglas Ave. on the other side of the CO-OP. There will be no Early Voting at the Courthouse Annex this election.
Voters are encouraged to Vote Early during one of the fourteen (14) days it is offered. Those who wait until November 3 to vote may be at the mercy of the weather or any other life circumstance that day; the election commission reminds voters that it snowed as early as November 1 a few years ago, and last year it snowed on November 12. If possible, pick your day to vote during one of the 14 days of Early Voting instead of waiting until Election Day.
It is against state law to wear clothing that promotes or opposes any current candidate or political party while at the Early Voting Site. This includes masks with a candidate’s name or campaign slogan or any items attached to clothing, such as buttons.
Voters who forget about this law will be asked to remove or cover up such clothing item while in the polling place. Any person who blatantly refuses to cover up the political paraphernalia commits a misdemeanor. Campaigning is prohibited inside the polling place and within 100 feet of the doors of the Early Voting Site.
Voters are encouraged to bring their own ink pens for signing in, or poll officials will provide individual ink pens to each voter who needs a pen. Popsicle sticks are available for the voter to press the buttons on the voting machines.
There will be hand sanitizer at the Early Voting Site. For the safety of the voter, all poll officials will be wearing masks. Voters are encouraged to wear masks but not required. Again, masks with a candidate’s name or slogan are prohibited.
Registered Cocke County voters who vote during Early Voting need to bring their valid Photo ID issued by the Tennessee state government or federal government. Examples include a Tennessee Driver License with photo (current or expired), VA Card with photo, or Passport.
For more information about Photo ID, call the election commission office at 623-2042 or visit GoVoteTN.com. If a voter wears a mask to vote, the voter may keep the mask on during the Photo ID process.
The deadline has passed for new voter registrations, but registered Cocke County voters who need to update their addresses in Cocke County may still do so by using the Tennessee Online Voter Registration system at GoVoteTN.com.
Voters already registered in Cocke County may also update their addresses during Early Voting. Any Cocke County registered voter who needs to update their Cocke County address is highly encouraged to vote during Early Voting.
Early Voting Hours beginning Wednesday, October 19, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Early Voting will be open late on Thursdays until 6 p.m. Additionally, Early Voting will be open late during the last week (October 26, 27, 28, 29) from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be Early Voting on two (2) Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12 Noon, October 17 and October 23. Hours are posted at CockeCountyElection.org.
Voters who wait until Election Day must vote at their assigned polling place during voting hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3.
The sample ballot is available on CockeCountyElection.org and is posted at the Early Voting Site. Voters with questions may call 623-2042.
