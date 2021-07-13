Five more young ladies have entered the Fairest of the Fair pageant that will be held Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m.
Adison Russell, Kourtney Clevenger, Caroline Brawley, Emma Mullen and Carly Wines have joined Caitlyn Strange, each looking to take home the crown. Each contestant will be vying for the title as well as a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Newport Federal Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.