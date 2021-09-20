The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce is inviting Cocke County businesses and homes to participate in a scarecrow decorating contest. Gift card prizes and bragging rights are sure to rev up the competition.
Creativity and imaginations are welcome; there are no limits on how crazy you can be. There are no restrictions on design; however, please be family friendly. The community will be voting so be creative, festive and show your crazy scarecrow designing skills.
Submit your scarecrow photo online by Sept. 30 to be included in the voting process. All submissions will be posted on the Cocke County Partnership's Facebook page. Voting will be open from October 1st through the 31st and the top 3 winners with the most likes/loves/comments will be announced on November 1st. Prizes include area gift cards and local business promo items!
How to enter (2 easy ways to enter):
Fill out our form at https://forms.gle/zwqnswbE6QSqxypk8 or send your name, address, phone number and photo submission by Facebook Messenger to the Cocke County Partnership.
Contact: Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce, Lynn Ramsey or Jennifer Ellison at jellison@cockecountypartnership.com or by phone at 423-623-7201.
